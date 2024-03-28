Ludhiana: Physical trainer arrested for molesting police aspirant

A physical trainer allegedly molested a police aspirant after taking her to paying guest accommodation in Bhattian village. The accused, who has been identified as Pritam Singh of Kalal Majra village in Amloh, Khanna, runs a training facility for police and army aspirants. (HT File Photo)

After receiving the complaint, police nabbed the accused.

The accused, who has been identified as Pritam Singh of Kalal Majra village in Amloh, Khanna, runs a training facility for police and army aspirants. He claimed to be a retired army officer.

The complainant, who is a resident of Lalheri road said she wanted to join the police force and had joined the training facility.

According to the information, the accused on March 22 asked her to accompany him to a paying guest accommodation in Bhattian, where he molested her. She managed to escape, but did not speak of her ordeal out of fear. However, she later decided to file a police complaint.

Sharing further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Gill said a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the City Khanna police station.