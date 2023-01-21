Ludhiana police arrest four of robbers’ gang

The Division number 6 police have arrested four members of a gang for hatching a robbery conspiracy. Three of the aides of the accused are yet to be arrested.

The police have recovered a car, motorcycle, scooter, a .32 bore pistol, three bullets and sharp edged weapons from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Maninder Singh alias Mani alias Baba of Kabir Nagar, Prabhjit Singh alias Prince of Mohalla Gurpal Nagar, Ekdeep Singh alias Gajni of Kot Mangal Singh and Jashanpreet Singh alias Doda of Kot Mangal Singh. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Amandeep Singh alias Romi, Kaka and Vicky.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 2) Suhail Qasim Mir said that the police arrested the accused from a vacant plot in Gurpal Nagar following a tip-off on Thursday. The police received information that the accused were hatching a conspiracy of robbery.

The ADCP added that Ekdeep is already facing trial in murder and snatching cases. Prince is facing trial in a case of drug peddling. Jashanpreet Singh has an attempt to murder case lodged against him.

Amanpreet Singh, who is yet to be arrested, is also facing trial in three cases, including drug peddling, liquor smuggling and attempted murder.

A case under sections 399, 402 of IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused.

Brother offers ₹51,000 for mobile stolen from chief engineer’s body

Ludhiana Five days after a chief engineer of Budhewal Sugar Mill died in a road mishap near Samrala, his Canada-based brother has offered ₹51,000 in cash to return his mobile phone, which was stolen from the accident spot, to the family.

In an emotional appeal to those who stole the phone, Jaswinder Singh Dilwari, 45, said the phone contained pictures and memories of his dead brother, which are valuable to the family.

Jaswinder, in his appeal, said that when his brother Aminderpal Singh Dilwari, 53, was struggling to get out of the mangled car, someone had stolen his mobile phone instead of rescuing him.

Jaswinder added that his brother’s phone was gifted to him by his two children and he can even increase the amount of reward for returning the phone.

Aminderpal Singh Dilawri, who worked as chief engineer at the sugar mill in Budhewal village near Kohara of Ludhiana, was going to the mill for duty in his car when the vehicle crashed into a carcass and turned turtle after rolling over at least 5 times.

Jaswinder further said that it was his brother’s birthday on January 13. After spending two days with family in Mohali, he was returning to Ludhiana for duty that night.