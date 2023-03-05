Ludhiana police arrest second shooter in Jagraon electrician murder case

The local police have arrested another shooter in the murder of a 45-year-old electrician Paramjit Singh of Bardeke village in Jagraon. Paramjit was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on January 4. The assailants had escaped in a car, bearing a Delhi registration number. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Paramjit was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on January 4. The assailants had escaped in a car, bearing a Delhi registration number. Two men were caught in the footage of the CCTV installed in the house. Later, the car was found abandoned in Moga.

The arrested accused, identified as Tejvir Singh, was arrested on Wednesday. He was presented in the court on Saturday and sent to four days police remand.

Police said that Tejvir has revealed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla had promised to give him and another accused ₹2 crore for the murder, but till date they have received only ₹12,000.

The police have also identified their aide, who was driving the car in which the accused had come and fled, as Rajpreet Singh Raja alias Bomb. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Earlier, another shooter Abhinav Singh alias Abhi, a native of Tehsilpura of Amritsar, was arrested by the police on January 30.

Abhinav and Tejvir, who had opened fire targeting Paramjit were captured in the CCTVs while escaping.

Inspector General of Police (IG, Ludhiana zone) said that the police had arrested Tejvir Singh following a tip-off.

A day after the murder of the electrician, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla took responsibility for the killing in a purported Facebook post.

He said that that he took the revenge of his ‘brother’ Dilpreet Dhaliwal’s death, who had died by suicide after Paramjit had “harassed him”. Arsh Dalla is believed to be hiding in Canada.

The Sadar police of Jagraon had lodged an FIR under sections 302, 452, 120-B, 212, 216 of the IPC, sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, sections 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused.

Earlier, the police had also brought another gangster Mandeep Singh alias Dhru Daudhar of Moga, on a production warrant from Kapurthala jail for interrogation. Dalla’s father Charanjit Singh was also brought on a production warrant from Faridkot jail for interrogation in the case.

The others who were booked in the case were deceased Dilpreet’s family members and a friend, including his father Sukhdev Singh of Minian village, Sukhdev’s son Lovepreet Singh (in Australia), Sukhdev’s daughter Kiranpreet Kaur, wife Lovejinder Kaur, Navjot Singh of Chakar village and Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar village.

During investigation, it was found that Dilpreet was in a relationship with Paramjit’s niece, but they could marry as families did not agree to the alliance. Dilpreet blamed Paramjit for it and he died by suicide in June 2022. Dilpreet’s family had also got an FIR registered against Paramjit’s family for abetment to suicide.