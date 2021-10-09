Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police busts gang of snatchers, three arrested
Ludhiana police busts gang of snatchers, three arrested

Ludhiana police busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three men on Saturday; ten stolen mobile phones, two sharp-edged weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession
Ludhiana police arrested the snatchers while they were on their way to sell stolen goods. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Tibba police busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three men on Saturday. Ten stolen mobile phones, two sharp-edged weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ishant Shrivastav, 20, of Tibba, Sunny Singh alias Bhatha, 23, of Meharban and Mani Kumar alias Mani of Shimlapuri.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip off while they were going towards Subash Nagar Chowk on a motorcycle to sell the stolen phones.

The ADCP added that two snatching cases are already lodged against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station and Jamalpur police station.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said that a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio.

