Ludhiana police challan 475 for driving with high beam lights

Checkpoints have been installed in various parts of Ludhiana to catch the violators with high beam lights
After drive against violators with high beam lights, Ludhiana police are also set to start a drive against those driving under the influence of liquor and speeding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police have challaned 475 persons for driving with high-beam lights, as part of a special drive initiated on January 29.

Checkpoints have been installed in various parts of the city to catch the violators.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra said due to high-beam lights, drivers of vehicles coming from the opposite side face visibility issues, which often leads to accidents.

The DCP added that some violators said they weren’t aware of the fact that high-beam lights are banned, and thus police are going to carry out awareness drives.

Cops are also set to start a drive against those driving under the influence of liquor and speeding.

Sunday, February 06, 2022
