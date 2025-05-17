Ludhiana police launch ‘walk a talk’, to boost community ties

To enhance public safety and engagement in the city, Ludhiana commissionerate police on Thursday launched a new initiative titled “Walk a Talk”. The initiative has been designed to directly connect with citizens, listen to their grievances and assess overall well-being of local residents. Citizens were encouraged to share their concerns, complaints and suggestions directly with senior officers. (HT Photo)

The campaign was held from 7pm to 9pm, with police officials actively walking through busy public spots covering areas of Rakh Bagh, Sarabha Nagar Market, and Dugri Market. The caimpaign was led by commissioner of police (CP) Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma, supported by SHOs and local government officials.

During the two-hour interaction at Rakh Bagh and Sarabha Nagar Main Market, citizens were encouraged to share their concerns, complaints, and suggestions directly with the senior officers.

CP Sharma said the walk was not only about patrolling the streets but initiating meaningful dialogue, understanding the daily challenges of residents, and jointly brainstorming solutions to community issues such as traffic problems, crime hotspots, drug abuse, and public nuisances.

“The initiative also aimed at educating the public about safety measures, laws, and the role of law enforcement. Officers used the opportunity to inform citizens about crime prevention techniques and encouraged them to participate in community vigilance programmes such as neighbourhood watch initiatives,” he added.

Further, CP Sharma said that effort focused on building a strong feedback loop, where people could evaluate the police’s performance and help make policing more accountable and citizen centric. He said that “Walk a Talk” is a step towards building transparency and trust between the community and the police force. He added that understanding the pulse of the community is critical in making law enforcement more responsive and effective.

CP Sharma said the initiative is not a one-time event. “Similar community engagement activities will be carried out in various parts of the city in the coming weeks and months. Special emphasis will be placed on ensuring the safety of vulnerable sections of society, including women and children,” CP Sharma added.