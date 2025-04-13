Menu Explore
Ludhiana police return 130 stolen, snatched mobile phones to owners

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 13, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma added that all recovered devices are smartphones, and after losing their mobile phones, the people informed the police control room and Suvidha Centers, but did not lodge FIRs; that some of the devices recovered were in use by other persons.

The Ludhiana police returned 130 mobile phones, which were snatched or stolen in 2024, 2025, to their rightful owners.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma returning a recovered mobile phone to its owner in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that mobile phones are a necessity today. People keep their private data, information and pictures in their devices. Besides financial loss, losing a mobile also means losing private information and pictures as well. At times, this private data is misused by the miscreants. Therefore, the technical support unit of Ludhiana police was directed to trace the maximum mobile phones.

Sharma added that all recovered devices are smartphones. Majority of them were snatched, and a few were stolen. After losing their mobile phones, the people have informed the police control room and Suvidha Centers, but did not lodge FIRs.

The CP added that some of the devices recovered were in use by other persons.

He further appealed to people to report immediately to the police after losing their mobile phone, so their personal information is safe.

