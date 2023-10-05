Ludhiana police search for 22-year-old man missing for over 2 weeks

A 22-year-old man from Subhash Nagar, Tibba Road, who has been missing since September 17, is suspected to have been killed. Tibba Police initiated a search operation in the Buddha Nullah near Shivpuri with the assistance of divers to trace the body. HT Image

The victim has been identified as Nilesh Kumar, a resident of New Shakti Nagar, who runs a fruit juice vend in Subhash Nagar. Although Nilesh is originally from Bihar, he had been living in the city for the past few years.

Nilesh failed to return home on September 17. On September 19, Nilesh’s family lodged a complaint with the Tibba Police Station.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh, SHO at Tibba Police Station, said that according to Nilesh’s family members he had left his house around 10 pm on September 17 and never returned. Subsequently, on September 27, the police registered a case under section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC against unidentified accused following the statement recorded by his father Jeevan Paswan.

The inspector added that while investigating the case, the police received information indicating that someone had killed Nilesh and dumped his body in the nullah. Therefore, with the assistance of divers, they are conducting a search operation to locate the body. He added that confirmation of murder can only be made once the body is found.

Meanwhile, the missing man’s relatives claim that the police have apprehended one suspect, who is reportedly a friend of Nilesh.

