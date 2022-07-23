Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses

After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office’s roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday
The portion of the roof which collapsed at the District Congress Committee office. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office’s roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. The seven-decade old office building is located near Clock Tower and the roof was made of bricks and iron girders. As per information, water had been seeping from it for the last few days.

In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.

“ I found out about it when I opened the office on Friday morning at around 9am. The neighbours told me that the roof collapsed at around 2:30am as they heard the thud. No one was injured, but furniture has been damaged,” said Khanna.

Both the offices of district congress committee urban and rural are in bad shape and the party has been working on different proposals for shifting or refurbishing.

  • Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar during a meeting with MC officials and MLAs at Circuit House in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister

    Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House. Discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.

  • The suspect’s wife captured him molesting her daughter on a hidden camera. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter

    A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. Her in-laws didn't believe her either. Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony.

  • The victim’s family had found a suicide note, but police suspected it had been forged; forensic test revealed it had been written by the victim (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide

    Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people. The accused are a medical store owner, Gopal Sharma; owner of a milk dispensary, Ajay Dhingra; a cloth trader, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, Sunita Garg, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.

  • Police suspect an old rivalry was the motive behind the Ludhiana trader’s murder and there were more two or more assailants. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction

    A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim's family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of the victim's father, Ajmer Singh.

  • Class 10 Ludhiana district topper Pratham Jain celebrating with his family in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district

    Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared on Friday. Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father's iron and steel business in Ludhiana.

