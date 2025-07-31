Ludhiana: Private firms flout MC norms on graffiti permissions

A soft drink major and a real estate developer have landed in trouble with the Municipal Corporation (MC) for violating the rules related to the city’s beautification project. Both firms were found using public infrastructure for unauthorised advertising under the garb of graffiti work and beautification. Civic body officials said that a notice will now be issued to the real estate developer for breaching the agreement. (HT Photo)

According to the permissions granted by the civic body, private firms were allowed to paint selected underpasses, overbridges, and other public structures under the graffiti beautification initiative. However, the rules clearly stated that not more than 3% of the painted area could display the company’s branding or name. The rest was to feature non-commercial artwork to enhance the city’s appearance.

Despite this, the soft drink major painted a full-length advertisement on the underpass wall near Lodhi Club, completely disregarding the terms. Acting swiftly, the MC removed the branding from the spot, calling it a blatant misuse of public property.

Similarly, the real estate developer was given permission to carry out painting and maintenance work on the ROB and RUB along the Pakhowal road. Instead of beautifying or maintaining the infrastructure as promised, the company turned the site into an advertising space, displaying its branding without fulfilling the maintenance obligations.

Civic body officials said that a notice will now be issued to the real estate developer for breaching the agreement. The incident has raised concerns about the misuse of graffiti permissions and the lack of accountability from private companies.

Residents have also voiced their dissatisfaction. “We expected better visuals and beautified walls, but these companies are only putting up huge advertisements,” said Rajesh Goyal, a resident near Lodhi Club.

The MC has now decided to revisit all such permissions issued for graffiti work and take strict action against violators.

Zonal Commissioner, Zone D, Jasdev Sekhon, confirmed the action and said, “After the advertisement of the soft drink major, we removed their painting and I am going to issue notice to the real estate developer for their illegal advertisement also.”