Ludhiana: Probe into caste bias allegations against headteacher drags on

More than two-and-a-half months after a Scheduled Caste (SC) teacher levelled allegations of caste-based discrimination against the headteacher of Government Primary Model School, Moti Nagar, the education department is yet to complete its inquiry into the matter. When contacted, district education officer (DEO) Dimple Madaan said the “inquiry is in progress” but declined to share further details. (HT File)

Meanwhile, acting on directions from the SC commission, the department has transferred headteacher Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon to another school. The commission had ordered the transfer to ensure that the investigation is conducted without influence. The directive came a week after the DEO appeared before the commission, which observed that while the complainant, Narinder Pal Kaur, had been transferred earlier, no action had been taken against the accused.

Kaur alleged that the headteacher made remarks about her skin complexion and created an atmosphere in which she felt discriminated against because of her caste identity. She also claimed that despite being present in school on November 28 and 29, 2025, she was prevented from marking her attendance.

“I was told that attendance in my class was low and that I should explain the reason. However, after I approached the DEO, I was allowed to mark my attendance on November 29,” she alleged.

On December 1, Kaur submitted a written complaint to the DEO regarding the alleged discrimination. As a mark of protest, she stopped contributing ₹300 per month towards school cleaning expenses. She further alleged that the headteacher subsequently locked the school toilets to harass her.

She claimed that other teachers had keys to the toilet, but she had to use a toilet outside the school premises. “This affected my health and safety as a woman and created an insulting atmosphere for me,” she said.

Kaur claimed that her complaints to the DEO did not resolve the issue, following which she approached the SC commission. She also wrote to the chief minister and the women’s commission.

However, she clarified that no casteist remark was made to her directly. According to her, the discrimination was subtle, involving comments made behind her back and actions that made her feel targeted.

No other SC staff faced bias: Kaur

The school has 13 teachers, including headteacher Sekhon. Of these, six are from the SC community, according to Kaur, who further confirmed that none of the other teachers reported facing discrimination.

“I was the only one who felt discriminated against. The comments about my complexion and the actions taken against me made me feel targeted because of my caste identity,” she said.

Sekhon said that although more than two-and-a-half months have passed, the department has not completed the inquiry but has already transferred him. “This constitutes being held guilty without proof,” he said, questioning, “If the aim was a fair investigation, they could have moved me on deputation, why transfer me?”