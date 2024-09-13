Ludhiana: Probe marked as hole appears on Southern Bypass

The deputy commissioner marked a probe after a large hole appeared on the newly re-carpeted 28-km Southern Bypass, officials aware of the development said. Elevated road at southern bypass developed damage following which the stretch has been closed for the heavy traffic in Ludhiana on Wednesday, September 13, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The re-carpeting work on the stretch was completed less than a month ago.

The damage that exposed the steel structure underneath and raised concerns about the quality of construction was seen on a bridge near Ferozepur Road.

Locals alleged this points to sub-standard materials and safety lapses by the public works department (PWD). This road project was initially completed in 2014.

The recent re-carpeting work was done at a cost of ₹53 crore and officials concerned said that a hole had developed at the same spot earlier as well.

The said a study on the bridge has now been ordered and will be carried out by experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineer College (GNDEC).

DC Sakshi Sawhney ordered an investigation, and the traffic police have barricaded the affected area to prevent further incidents.

This issue is the latest in a series of similar infrastructure problems, including cave-ins at Lakkar Bridge and overpass near the bus stand in July.

DC Sawhney directed the municipal corporation, PWD, irrigation department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct a thorough safety audit of all bridges in Ludhiana.

She emphasised that the Southern Bypass requires a complete safety review in particular to prevent future accidents and ensure commuter safety. She pointed out that PWD was yet to submit a safety audit report for the bypass.

Additionally, NHAI officials were instructed to provide safety certificates for similar flyovers and structures along the national highways in the district.

A PWD official said they are going to repair the damaged portion soon and proper study has been conducted, and there won’t be such a problem in the future.