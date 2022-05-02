Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director

Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening.

Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona. The present times call for vigorous efforts by the extension specialists to transfer the technology from lab (research) to field (farmers) for desirable results, he added.

Kumar stressed upon the scientists to promote water conservation technologies such as tar-wattar direct seeded rice (DSR) and less water consuming, early maturing rice varieties among farmers for sustainable agriculture.

Calling upon the scientists to confront the agrarian challenges, Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, shed light upon the ongoing research programmes at PAU.

Gurmeet Singh Buttar, additional director of extension education, presented the report of the last meeting and said several modifications and recommendations have been made as per farmers’ feedback and PAU experts’ suggestions.

During the meet, chief agriculture officer Narinderpal Singh, additional directors of research PPS Pannu (natural resource and plant health management), GS Mangat (crop improvement) and GS Manes (farm mechanisation and bioenergy), additional director communication TS Riar and associate director (skill development) Kuldeep Singh were also present.

Other Briefs

Muslim visits Hindu temple to invite Sikh MLA for iftaar party

Ludhiana

Amid tension in Patiala following a clash between two groups, a soothing act of communal harmony was witnessed in the city when a Muslim visited a Hindu temple to invite a Sikh MLA for iftaar party.

MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu said advocate Abdul Kadir wanted to invite him for the Iftaar party to celebrate Eid. “I told him that I am visiting Krishna mandir in Model Town at that time, after which Kadir reached there,” the MLA said.

He said that upon his arrival in the mandir, the mandir committee members honoured him with ‘Mata Rani Di Chunni’, which Kadir wore proudly around his neck.

Sindhu said divisive forces have been creating communal tension to divert the attention of people from core issues.

He said people from different religions have always lived together for centuries in Punjab. “We all celebrate each other’s festivals with gaiety and will continue to do so,” he said.

Advocate Abdul Kadir said ’Mata Rani Di Chunni’ would always be close to his heart. He thanked the mandir committee for honouring him with it.

Poet Zafar releases Bagga’s book ‘Healing - Letters to my friend Sumeet’

Ludhiana

Punjabi writer and poet Jaswant Singh Zafar on Sunday released the book ‘Healing - Letters to my friend Sumeet’, penned down by Ravneet Singh Bagga, at Sutlej Club.

Ravneet Singh Bagga said, “The main character of the book is my friend Sumeet Gogia who is a medical survivor.” In this book, Bagga has written poems in the form of prayers for his friend Sumeet and about her difficult journey.

Ravneet Singh Bagga was born in Jhumri Talaiya, Jharkhand, a small town in India. He works as a software engineer in a multinational company. He is also a motivational speaker, performance coach and an entrepreneur.

The launch was attended by Jaspreet Kaur Falak, Shelly Wadhwa, Amritpal Singh Gogia, Chandni Wadhwani, and Gurdial Majhi, who also presented their poems.

Cabinet minister distributes tricycle, hearing aids among specially abled in Mullanpur

Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur distributed 25 tricycles, 60 hearing aids, and 85 artificial limbs to specially abled in a medical camp organised for them by Guru Nanak Charitable Trust in Mullanpur Dakha on Sunday.

Visiting the drug de-addiction centre, free sewing training centre, free school for children etc being run by the trust, minister of social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security, women and child development Kaur appreciated the efforts being made by the charitable trust in serving the society and appealed to the residents to come forward and help the specially abled.