Students of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha College and Hospital in Sarabha village on Thursday staged a protest a day after a final-year nursing student was reportedly harassed sexually by outsiders on campus. Ludhiana: Protest at Sarabha college as nursing student alleges molestation

According to information, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday when three middle-aged men allegedly approached the female student near the auditorium on the pretext of seeking medical help.

According to protesting students, the victim, a hosteller, was alone when the men reportedly grabbed her and tore her clothes. “The guard was about 400 metres away as informed by the victim but the guard has denied the same. The victim somehow managed to escape and seek help,” said a student, requesting anonymity. The students accused the college management of attempting to cover up the matter instead of taking swift action.

“The victim’s parents were told that she suffered a panic attack. The staff initially dismissed her allegations. It was only after our protests that the matter gained attention,” said another student.

Female students raised concerns about their safety, emphasising that many hostellers come from different districts and states. “This incident has raised questions on the security arrangements at the campus,” said one of them.

Deputy superintendent of police, Mullanpur Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa confirmed that the police received a complaint from the college management on Thursday afternoon. “A case has been registered against the unidentified accused men and the victim’s statement has been recorded. Our team, including a lady constable and CCTV experts, visited the campus immediately upon receiving the complaint. The matter is under investigating. We have found significant leads,” he said.

The DSP said the victim is in stable condition and that the college management has been asked to enhance campus security, including adding more CCTV cameras.

When approached, college principal Gaganjot Kaur declined to comment on the issue.