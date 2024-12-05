Ludhiana: Protest over ‘encroachment’ by home guards in school

Nearly 90 protesters, including members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), veteran educators and parents, staged a protest near the Jagraon bus stand on Thursday against home guard volunteers who have been occupying three classrooms at the Government Primary Smart School, Basic, Jagraon, since 2018. Despite orders issued repeatedly by higher-ups, home guard volunteers have not vacated the premises so far. A protest at the Jagraon bus stand on Thursday. (HT photo)

The protesters later marched to the residence of MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, demanding immediate action. They warned of intensifying their protest in case the school premises are not vacated in a week.

The issue began when home guards took over the classrooms for their offices, leading to overcrowding and disrupted learning. On September 20, the deputy commissioner ordered the rooms to be vacated within 15 days, but no action followed. A protest erupted in November when senior citizens and educators gave local authorities a deadline. Jagraon tehsildar Surinder Singh visited the school on November 7 when home guards sought an extension until November 11.

The school, with 375 students and only six usable classrooms, is struggling to function. Teachers are combining classes and storerooms are being used as makeshift classrooms. “We urgently need the three occupied rooms to restore normalcy,” said Rekha, a teacher. She added that constructing new classrooms is not viable as the remaining land is overgrown with trees and infested with reptiles.

During a November 22 education committee meeting, MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura demanded immediate action, but no progress has been reported. A letter from the district education officer (elementary) to the Jagraon SDM was issued the same day. SDM Simrandeep Singh assured that an official visit to resolve the issue will occur within the week.

Home guards’ district commander Satya Prakash had earlier said that the relocation sites had been identified but deputy commissioner’s approval was awaited.

Meanwhile, MLA Manuke assured action after a scheduled meeting with the home guards’ district commander on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal, who paid a visit to the school on November 29, said, “I had written to the Jagraon SDM and the department of animal husbandry to give in writing that the place identified by the home guards in Pashu Mandi is suitable to shift. By Monday, they will submit the same. If that place is not suitable, we will have to look for some other place.”