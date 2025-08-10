Ludhiana: PSPCL pushes monopoles to boost safety in congested areas

With low-lying high-tension wires posing recurring safety hazards in Ludhiana’s congested localities, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has planned to replace conventional electricity towers with monopoles in accident-prone areas, officials familiar with the matter said. A newly installed monopole in New Chander Nagar area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Unlike traditional towers, monopoles are taller single-pole structures that elevate power lines higher above the ground, reducing the chance of wires hanging loosely or coming into contact with buildings, and large vehicles. They also replace clusters of peripheral cables with a single streamlined setup, minimising the risk of entanglement and wire snapping during storms or accidents, officials said.

On Friday, the power department installed two monopoles in New Chander Nagar at a cost of ₹1.23 crore. Officials said the step was taken as a safety measure at the request of Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, as the locality has witnessed several fatal incidents over the years. High-tension wires in the area had been hanging dangerously close to rooftops and balconies, posing a constant threat to residents, officials said.

Explaining the plan, a senior PSPCL official said the city’s dense, unplanned settlements leave little room for traditional electricity towers, which require a base of five to seven metres. Whereas monopoles need only one to two metres and, with their greater height, keep wires well above ground level. Hence, despite their higher cost, they are the emerging as a preferred option for improved infrastructure,” the official added.

Notably, under the initiative, PSPCL is also planning to replace 66 KV transmission lines from the Ferozepur sub-station to Punjab Agricultural University, covering areas along Ferozepur Road and Sarabha Nagar, with monopole lines in the coming months.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said that the issues of dangling wires are largely due to unplanned settlements, especially around high-tension towers. “In many areas, people have built homes dangerously close to live lines. Wherever the municipal corporation flags such locations, we prioritise them for monopole installation,” he said.