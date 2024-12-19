Ludhiana: PSPCL sees 3-fold rise in connection requests by regularised colonies

After removing the no-objection certificate (NOC) requirement for power connections in unauthorised regularized colonies, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has seen a three-fold rise in applications over the last 15 days, officials aware of the matter said. Officials say over 12,000 power connections applications received over the last 15 days. (HT Photo)

The policy to remove the NOC requirement for colonies registered up to July 31, 2024, was notified on December 4, and over 12,000 applications across Ludhiana and its neighbouring areas. Of these, 9,140 applications came from Ludhiana, with the highest number from west circle (5,890), followed by east circle (3,250), the officials added.

They said over 3,000 applications were from suburban and Khanna circles.

In Ludhiana, the Estate division saw the highest number of applications at 2,800, followed by Aggar Nagar (1,600), Sunder Nagar (1,330) and Focal Point (1,200). Areas such as City West division, CMC and City Centre saw low response, with a mere 130, 320 and 400 applications, respectively.

The December 4 notification struck down the need of NOCs for plots up to 500 square yards.

According to the amendment, anyone who has a power of attorney or sale agreement for a plot (up to 500 square yards) in an unauthorised colony, dated before July 31, 2024, can get their plot registered between December 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025. No NOC from the department of housing and urban development or department of local government is required for the process.

In line with the notification, the government decided to release electricity connections for plots that are registered under the new provision. The field offices have been directed to ensure that electricity connections are only provided to registered plots, including those under the jurisdiction of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

The state government had waived the NOC requirement for the registration of plots up to 500 square yards in October. However, residents had to wait for nearly two months due to delay in the official notification .

PSPCL Central Zone chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “We are working with the new norms, ensuring that the policy is implemented to benefit the residents.”