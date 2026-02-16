Ludhiana: PSPCL slammed for ‘wrongfully’ charging ₹15 lakh from firm

In a glaring case of administrative negligence, the Punjab Electricity Ombudsman has slammed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for “wrongly” imposing electricity charges worth ₹15.37 lakh to Lyallpur Food Industries in Gaunspur, Ludhiana, for unusual consumption patterns due to faulty meters. The Ombudsman noted that despite repeated reports highlighting defective meters, the utility delayed their replacement for almost a year, burdening the firm with staggering charges for a lapse they failed to rectify within the stipulated period under the electricity supply code, 2014. The PSPCL has been directed to overhaul the firm’s account for 6 months prior to each meter replacement. (HT file)

The dispute dates back to September 2023 when PSPCL officials inspected the firm’s connection after observing irregular consumption. During the inspection, one phase of the electricity supply was found non-functional and parts of the metering equipment were damaged. Subsequent testing in December 2023 revealed that the meter was running slow by over 30%, meaning it was recording significantly less electricity than actually consumed.

Instead of immediately replacing the faulty meter, the PSPCL issued a demand notice of ₹3.95 lakh on December 12, 2023, revising the firm’s past consumption. To avoid disconnection, the company deposited the amount. However, the defective meter continued to remain in operation for several more months.

It was only on May 28, 2024 that the PSPCL replaced the meter where laboratory examination of the removed meter confirmed that it was still inaccurate. Despite this, billing for the intervening months was done on an average or estimated basis as the readings were unreliable. In May 2025, following a revenue audit review, the PSPCL again raised an additional demand of ₹7.92 lakh, alleging unrecorded units during the period when the defective meter remained installed.

The situation worsened when the replacement meter installed in May 2024 also developed faults. It was eventually replaced again on November 11, 2024. For this period too, billing was carried out on average readings due to erratic display and recording issues, further complicating the consumption assessment.

Aggrieved by repeated demands and delayed corrective action, the consumer approached the Punjab Electricity Ombudsman.

In its final order dated February 13, the Ombudsman held that both meters were defective. Its order directed the PSPCL to overhaul the company’s account for six months prior to each meter replacement and to recalculate charges strictly in accordance with regulations. The Ombudsman also instructed correction of fixed charges, demand surcharge and subsidy components included in the disputed amount.