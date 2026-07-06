Internet calls Zaid Darbar ‘spineless’ after his silence over Kushal Tandon's joke on Gauahar Khan. Watch

While chatting with Mini Mathur in the gym area, Kushal claimed he had scored a big win over Zaid the previous night. When Mini asked him how, Zaid explained that he had asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). In response, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"), a remark that many viewers believed was a reference to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal had previously dated.

Actor Kushal Tandon and choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar are currently contestants on Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance. A clip from the show's latest episode has surfaced after Kushal made what many viewers interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to his former relationship with Gauahar Khan while chatting with Zaid. The remark did not go down well with social media users, who criticised Kushal and even called Zaid "spineless" for not standing up for his wife.

Mini appeared shocked by the comment, while Arslan Goni, who entered the show as Kushal's alliance partner, asked both Zaid and Kushal not to make such remarks on the show. Responding to him, Kushal said, "It's a joke."

The clip soon surfaced online, with many viewers convinced that the joke was about Gauahar. One social media user wrote, "This is definitely a new kind of low for these men! Comparing the mother of your children to an object. Disgusting!" Another commented, "I think Gauahar's husband was completely wrong. What a spineless man. How can he joke about his own wife like that?" A third wrote, "The way Zaid is talking is more disgusting." Another user commented, "Absolutely disgusting. Girls, stay away from guys like these." Another wrote, "Being a husband, how is he tolerating this?" Many also praised Arslan for calling them out instead of laughing it off as a joke.

Kushal and Gauahar met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and fell in love. However, they broke up in 2014. In 2020, Gauahar got engaged to Zaid, and the couple married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second son in 2025.