Internet calls Zaid Darbar ‘spineless’ after his silence over Kushal Tandon's joke on Gauahar Khan. Watch
Kushal Tandon's comment referencing his ex, Gauahar Khan, during a reality show sparked outrage online, with viewers condemning both him and Zaid Darbar.
Actor Kushal Tandon and choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar are currently contestants on Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance. A clip from the show's latest episode has surfaced after Kushal made what many viewers interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to his former relationship with Gauahar Khan while chatting with Zaid. The remark did not go down well with social media users, who criticised Kushal and even called Zaid "spineless" for not standing up for his wife.
Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar face backlash for an apparent joke on Gauahar Khan
While chatting with Mini Mathur in the gym area, Kushal claimed he had scored a big win over Zaid the previous night. When Mini asked him how, Zaid explained that he had asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). In response, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"), a remark that many viewers believed was a reference to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal had previously dated.
Mini appeared shocked by the comment, while Arslan Goni, who entered the show as Kushal's alliance partner, asked both Zaid and Kushal not to make such remarks on the show. Responding to him, Kushal said, "It's a joke."
The clip soon surfaced online, with many viewers convinced that the joke was about Gauahar. One social media user wrote, "This is definitely a new kind of low for these men! Comparing the mother of your children to an object. Disgusting!" Another commented, "I think Gauahar's husband was completely wrong. What a spineless man. How can he joke about his own wife like that?" A third wrote, "The way Zaid is talking is more disgusting." Another user commented, "Absolutely disgusting. Girls, stay away from guys like these." Another wrote, "Being a husband, how is he tolerating this?" Many also praised Arslan for calling them out instead of laughing it off as a joke.
Kushal and Gauahar met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and fell in love. However, they broke up in 2014. In 2020, Gauahar got engaged to Zaid, and the couple married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second son in 2025.
About Alliance
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties shift overnight, and equations can change without warning. Last week, the show saw two exits. While Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. The show streams on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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