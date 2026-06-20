Ludhiana: PSPCL staffer assaulted after repairing transformer fault, 13 booked

A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee was allegedly assaulted by a group of residents in Gian Chand Nagar while attending to a transformer fault, following a dispute that erupted over the restoration of power supply in the area. The staffer was in Gian Chand Nagar to attend to a transformer fault when the incident took place. (HT File)

Police have registered an FIR on Thursday, 10 days after the incident, and booked 13 persons, including 10 unidentified persons.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, alleged that he suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured nose, in the attack that took place on the night of June 8 after he and his colleague had repaired a faulty transformer and restored electricity supply in the locality.

According to the FIR, Sukhwinder and his colleague Pawan Kumar had been deputed to rectify the fault and had completed the repair work. As they were preparing to leave around midnight, a group of men stopped them, claiming that electricity had not been restored to their homes.

Sukhwinder claimed that he informed the residents that the transformer fault had been rectified and advised them to lodge a fresh complaint if the problem persisted at their premises. However, the group allegedly insisted that he accompany them to personally verify the power supply.

When he refused, an argument ensued. The complainant alleged that the men began abusing him and the argument soon turned violent.

According to him, one of the accused left the spot and returned with around 10 persons armed with blunt weapons, following which the group assaulted him.

The PSPCL employee alleged that he sustained serious injuries in the attack and subsequently approached the police for action. He claimed that despite repeated visits to the police station and intervention by senior PSPCL officials, the FIR was registered only after a delay of 10 days.

Investigating officer ASI Surinder Kumar said the complaint was verified before legal proceedings were initiated. Police have booked Raj Gupta, Arun, Abhishek and around 10 unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, rioting and criminal intimidation.

No arrests had been made till the filing of the report.