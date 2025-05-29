Ludhiana: PSPCL to hire daily wagers amid ongoing strike

As Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) grapples with an indefinite strike by outsourced complaint handling workers, the power utility has decided to hire daily wagers on contract to manage critical field operations. The move comes as the state gears up for the high-demand paddy sowing season beginning June 1, putting pressure on the power supply system. The PSPCL has begun floating tenders for hiring skilled and unskilled workers temporarily through private contractors (HT Photo)

The striking workers — Complaint Handling Bikes (CHB) and Complaint Handling Wagons (CHW) staff — walked off the job on May 20, demanding proper safety gear, insurance and improved working conditions. Their absence has severely hampered field operations across districts.

To maintain essential services, PSPCL has begun floating tenders for hiring skilled and unskilled workers temporarily through private contractors. These workers will be brought in under a spot-bidding process and deployed at the divisional level to fill at least 50% of vacant outsourced roles.

A senior PSPCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “These workers have only a basic understanding of electrical tasks. They aren’t trained to handle high-risk operations independently and can’t be termed ‘skilled’. The move is dangerous, especially if there’s electricity leakage or tripping. The risk to their lives is real.”

The official further added that while regular contracted workers are entitled to insurance, ESI and EPF benefits, the daily wagers being urgently hired are unlikely to receive such protections. “This is the period when most mishaps occur due to excess load and emergency repairs. Hiring untrained workers now is a gamble,” he added.

Balihar Singh, state president of the Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers Union, said, “These daily wagers are not adequately trained. If we, the technical outsourced workers, are on strike demanding safety kits and insurance, how can the department assure protection for these new recruits? Who will be held accountable if something tragic happens?”

Chief engineer (central zone) Jagdev Singh Hans defended the move. “We have six to seven contractors ready to begin work. A tender will be floated to hire both skilled and unskilled workers on a per-shift basis. The contractor quoting below ₹9,700 per shift will be selected.”

Addressing safety concerns, Hans added, “These aren’t PSPCL workers — they fall under the contractor’s responsibility. But we will strictly ask contractors to ensure all safety protocols are followed. In case of a mishap, if the contractor fails, PSPCL will step in to provide insurance.”