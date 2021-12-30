Ludhiana | Public suffers as govt employees strike

High drama was seen outside the deputy commissioner office at the Mini Secretariat after employees of different government departments went on a day-long strike on Wednesday.

The strike came as a surprise to residents who were visiting the department. Scores of people were stranded as the farmers protesting at Mini Secretariat blocked the entrance of employees and residents, demanding that the government waive their loans. Many people were seen arguing with the security staff deployed at the main entrance of deputy commissioner office, as the latter were not allowing the public to enter the premises.

“If government employees have an issues,they should raise it before politicians and their senior officials rather than making the public suffer. We learnt of the employees’ strike only after reaching the office, which is tantamount to sheer harassment,” said Sarabjit Singh, a city resident.

Many government employees on election duty were also denied entry, and were seen frantically calling their seniors.

In the meantime, the protesting farmers also reached the DC office and started raising slogan against the officials. They alleged that the door was deliberately closed, and the security staff was told not to allow the farmers to enter.

“While the staff has gone on strike, touts and some of the employees were still working in the department. Visit the weapon branch and transport department and one will find touts working in connivance with employees,” said farmer union leader Saudagar Singh Ghudani.

On whether the strike will continue, DC Office Employees Union president Vicky Kumar Juneja said, “Further course of action will decided after a state body meeting of the Sanjha Mulajam Morcha, Punjab, at the Bachat Bhawan on December 30.”