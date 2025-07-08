Ludhiana: ‘Punctuality must’: ETO at PWD office surprise check

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise inspection of various branches of the public works department (PWD), Ludhiana division, on Monday to assess employee punctuality and overall operational efficiency. Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducting a surprise inspection of PWD office in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The minister’s visit was aimed at ensuring seamless departmental functioning, with a strong emphasis on timely execution of duties and public projects, officials said.

During the inspection, the minister examined attendance registers to verify staff presence across multiple branches. He underlined the importance of punctuality, stating that arriving on time is crucial for maintaining discipline and ensuring the department runs smoothly.

He directed employees to adhere strictly to office hours, underscoring that consistent punctuality reflects a commitment to public service and enhances the department’s credibility.

The minister also instructed officials to avoid any form of mismanagement and prioritise the timely completion of ongoing infrastructure and development projects. He noted that project delays erode public trust and hinder the government’s efforts to deliver efficient and accountable services.

Calling for a proactive and disciplined work culture, ETO advised senior officials to closely monitor attendance and project progress. He stressed that any lapses in performance or punctuality must be promptly addressed to ensure the department remains aligned with its goals and public expectations.