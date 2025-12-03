Ludhiana: Punjab Roadways, PRTC Contractual Workers end strike: Buses back on roads after 4 days, commuters heave a sigh of relief

After four days of severe disruption, bus services of Punjab Roadways and PRTC finally resumed in Ludhiana on Tuesday afternoon as contractual workers returned to duty following the state government’s decision to initiate the release of their detained union leaders. The strike, called by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union, had crippled public transport since early Friday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and services operating at a fraction of capacity. Commuters board a bus at ISBT in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The agitation was withdrawn after the union received confirmation that jailed and detained union leaders were being released and that termination orders against contractual workers were revoked.

By Tuesday afternoon, almost all 133 buses that had been parked at the Ludhiana bus stand resumed services.

The strike had severely impacted bus operations in Ludhiana, bringing government-run transport services to a near standstill. Nearly 80% of government bus services were suspended from Friday morning to Tuesday noon. Out of a fleet of 229 buses operated by Punjab Roadways and PRTC, 133 remained off the roads during the strike.

“Services were functioning at less than 20% capacity, causing enormous inconvenience to office-goers, students, industrial workers, senior citizens, and inter-city commuters who rely on government buses for affordable travel,” a senior transport department official said.

Swati Jain, an office goer from Jagraon, said she had struggled to reach work during the strike. “The strike has largely disrupted our routine travel. Either I had to wait endlessly or pay extra for private transport. It is a huge relief that buses are finally running,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramandeep Kaur, a college student who commutes daily to Ludhiana, said the strike had thrown her routine off track. “I missed two classes this week because there was no reliable way to reach campus. I could not afford the fares of private buses every day. Seeing the government run buses back on the road today is a big relief.

Parveen Kumar, general secretary of the union’s Ludhiana unit, said workers resumed operations from 12 pm after the government officially initiated the release procedure. “Our strike has been called off and we resumed Punjab Roadways and PRTC bus operations from 12 pm today, after the state government began releasing our detained leaders. Our primary demand was the release of those held by authorities. Once we received formal confirmation that the process to release had begun, we advised our workers to return to duty immediately,” he said.

Senior union leader Harjinder Singh said, “The government released three of our detained leaders late on Monday and initiated the release process for the remaining leaders on Tuesday. Additionally, the transport department reinstated all workers who were terminated or suspended for participating in the strike.” “In Ludhiana alone, 34 PRTC employees had been terminated and all have now been reinstated. These assurances prompted our members to return to duty without further delay,” he added.

Harjinder Singh further said, “On Friday, 177 of our union leaders were detained across Punjab. The government has assured us that around 153 will be released by Tuesday evening. The remaining 23–24 leaders are facing non-bailable FIRs. The government has promised to approach the High Court this week to quash these FIRs and secure their release.”

The union has scheduled a state-level meeting in Ludhiana on Thursday to discuss other pending demands, including regularisation of contractual employees and withdrawal of outsourcing firms, among others.