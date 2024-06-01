 Ludhiana PwD voters push for inclusivity, better job options - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana PwD voters push for inclusivity, better job options

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2024 05:12 AM IST

They emphasised the need for government to provide adequate facilities and job opportunities for the disabled individuals

The district voters under the category of People with Disability (PwD) participated enthusiastically in the election process. They emphasised the need for government to provide adequate facilities and job opportunities for the disabled individuals. Many PwD voters shared that their motivation to vote was driven by hope for a more inclusive and supportive environment for people with disability.

The votes of persons with disability were driven by hope for a more inclusive and supportive environment . (HT)
The votes of persons with disability were driven by hope for a more inclusive and supportive environment . (HT)

Avtar Singh, 61, said, “We have voted to maintain law and order and bring normalcy for people. It’s important for us to live in a safe and stable environment. This election is a chance to ensure that our concerns are addressed and we can lead normal lives without constant fear or disruption.”

Daljit Kaur, 38, said, “I voted for adequate facilities and reservations for people with disability. It’s hard for someone like me to find employment, and government should create more job opportunities and provide better support for us. Voting is my way to push for these changes and make sure our voices are heard.”

An international para-table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa said, “the government should provide jobs to para-athletes who have won medals both at national and international level. I am a six-time national champion and have won three international medals, but the Punjab government has not supported me. I didn’t receive any rewards or job. I am the first and only para table-tennis player from the state to win medals in national and international competitions. Our achievements go unrecognised. I hope my vote will help bring about a change in how para-athletes are treated,” Wadhwa added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana PwD voters push for inclusivity, better job options
