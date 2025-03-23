Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Racket refilling premium scotch bottles with cheap alcohol busted by excise department; woman held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Excise commissioner Varun Roojam said the team received a tip-off and conducted raids in Jaspal Bangar, Lohara and Kanganwal areas with the help of local police; 71 of the 164 bottled of cheap liquor were without QR codes

The excise department on Saturday busted a racked refilling premium scotch and whiskey bottles with low-quality and cheap alcohol, officials said, adding that the team arrested the key accused’s wife even as he managed to escape.

Excise department recovered 176 caps of expensive liquor bottles, 89 bottles of adulterated liquor filled in bottles of expensive brands, 164 bottles of cheap liquor and 171 empty bottle of expensive brands, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Excise department recovered 176 caps of expensive liquor bottles, 89 bottles of adulterated liquor filled in bottles of expensive brands, 164 bottles of cheap liquor and 171 empty bottle of expensive brands, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The officials said Arun Goswami, the mastermind, managed to escape from the spot.

The excise team recovered 176 caps of expensive liquor bottles, 89 bottles of adulterated liquor filled in bottles of expensive brands, 164 bottles of cheap liquor and 171 empty bottle of expensive brands, the officials said.

They said 71 of the 164 bottled of cheap liquor were without QR codes.

The officials said Arun Goswami is already facing a trial in a case of illicit liquor smuggling.

Excise commissioner Varun Roojam said the team received a tip-off and conducted raids in Jaspal Bangar, Lohara and Kanganwal areas with the help of local police.

“During the raids, the teams found a massive stash of empty bottles from top international liquor brands such as Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, Dewar’s, Jim Beam, 100 Pipers and Johnnie Walker Black Label,” Roojam said.

Officials said the investigations found the high-end bottles were being refilled with cheap Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country-made liquor and then being sold at premium prices to unsuspecting customers.

The officials said they suspect this is part of a larger network running a much bigger scam.

