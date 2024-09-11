Ludhiana: Rain hits Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan on Day 7

Various sports events were held across two blocks in Ludhiana as part of the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, 2024”, which entered its seventh day on Tuesday. Participants at the sporting event at Dehlon in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The event was launched on September 3 to promote sportsmanship and encourage participation among players of all ages.

Hakam Singh Thekedar, MLA of Raikot constituency, attended the event as chief guest at the sports stadium in Raikot.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh mentioned that the games in the last five blocks of the third phase, including Ludhiana-2, Dehlon, Doraha, Raikot, and Samrala, were set to begin. However, due to rain in Ludhiana-2, Doraha, and Samrala, the tournaments in these blocks have been postponed to Wednesday.

Games of the block Dehlon were held at the sports stadium in Kila Raipur. District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh, along with block convener Gurstinder Singh (hockey coach), block co-convener Sunil Kumar (volleyball coach), Praveen Thakur (judo coach), and Gurwinder Singh graced the event.

In the U-14 boys’ football competition, the Government Senior Secondary School, Butari team, defeated Drishti Public School, Narangwal, with of 1-0.

In the U-17 boys’ athletics events, Jaskaran Singh stood first, Harmandeep Singh second, and Jasmeet Singh third in the 100m race. Gurman Singh bagged the first place, followed by Akashdeep Singh in the 400m race.

In the U-17 girls’ athletics category, Bankiranjit Kaur won the 100m race, Amanjot Kaur secured the second position, and Armanpreet Kaur stood third.

In the kabaddi circle style U-14 boys’ competition, the team from Saiyan village secured the first position, while Mukandpur’s team came second.

MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, the chief guest at the sports stadium in Raikot, praised the efforts of the education department and villagers in organising the event and encouraged both the participants and the organisers.

In the kabaddi national U-14 boys’ competition, SGND Public School, Andlu, secured the first position, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, came bagged the second place. In the kabaddi national U-14 girls’ competition, Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, took the first place and Government Middle School, Gondwal, secured second position.

In the U-17 boys’ athletics events, Gagandeep Singh won the 100m race, Abhijit Sidhu stood second and Abhijot Singh grabbed the third spot.