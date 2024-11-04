Ludhiana received 60% of required DAP, says DC

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal stated that the district administration has received 60% of the required diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser for the farmers in Ludhiana. DC assures farmers that remaining stock of fertiliser is expected to arrive within the next few days. (AFP File)

Jorwal disclosed that for the sowing of wheat (covering 2,43,563 hectares), potato (covering 20,485 hectares) and other crops (covering 4,529 hectares) in the district, a total of 39,000 metric tonnes of DAP is needed. Till today, 25,400 metric tonnes of fertiliser have arrived in the district, which includes 23,400 metric tonnes of DAP and 2,000 metric tonnes of substitute fertiliser.

The DC reassured farmers that the remaining stock of fertiliser is expected to arrive in the district within the next few days, urging them not to worry about DAP availability. He also mentioned that orders have been issued to fertiliser sellers to ensure that farmers are not pressured into buying other chemicals alongside DAP; failure to comply will lead to strict action.

All private dealers and cooperative societies have been instructed to display their stock of DAP and other fertilisers prominently outside their shops and godowns. Additionally, they are required to ensure that all bills issued to farmers include the sellers’ mobile numbers. DAP is available at a regulated price of ₹1,350 per 50 kg bag.

Meanwhile, chief agricultural officer Parkash Singh has encouraged farmers to consider alternative fertilisers to DAP for sowing wheat and other crops.