Ludhiana records 311mm rainfall in July, twofold rise from previous year

With 36 mm rain on Thursday, Ludhiana recorded 180 mm rain this July, around twice the amount of rain the city received during the month last year. The IMD’s daily bulletin said that isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Punjab till August 4. (HT Photo)

This is almost double the rain for the month last year. July 2024, the city saw just 85.5 mm rain, as per the Indian Meteorological Department’s data. The normal for the month is 171 mm.

“Light rain is very likely over parts of Khanna, Payal, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon, Ludhiana West,” said a nowcast issued by IMD on Thursday morning.

“There have been continuous rain for days and there are good chances of rain in the next two days and then again in a few days we can expect more rain,” said director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh centre, Surender Paul.

He added that the monsoon was continuing near normal in the state and expected the seasonal rainfall to be around the normal. The normal amount of rain in the city during the monsoon season (late June till September) is measured at 599.7 mm of rain by the Punjab Agricultural University. Last year the city saw 524.7 mm rain in the season. Since June 1, the city has seen 311.9 rain.

The IMD’s daily bulletin said that isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Punjab till August 4.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Punjab on July 31, August 3 and 4,” the bulletin read.

Earlier June logged 131.1 mm rainfall, the highest since 2013, when the month saw 148.7 mm rainfall.

The month also saw the lowest maximum temperature recorded in the month in the last 15 years. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the month was 35.8 degrees celsius, the same as 2011.