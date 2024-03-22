Ludhiana resident held on murder charges after court orders

The Dakha police arrested a Baddowal resident for his alleged involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old student after three-and-a-half years following court orders. According to the police, the accused, identified as Harjit Singh of Baddowal, was arrested following court orders. (HT File Photo)

The boy was found murdered in November 2020. It is the third arrest made by the police in this case.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Harjit Singh of Baddowal, was arrested following court orders. He was presented in a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sandeep Singh, alias Ravi, 22, of Baddowal village, and his minor accomplice for the murder of Jashanpreet Singh, 18, resident of the same village.

The incident occurred on November 21, 2020. Sandeep suspected Jashanpreet of having an affair with his cousin. Sandeep called him to Victoria Gardens colony in Baddowal on November 21, 2020, where they allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death with bricks. The accused had then dumped the body in a sewer.

After the police recovered the body from the sewer, the police had initially registered the murder case against unidentified persons and later arrested Sandeep and his minor aide in the case.

Later, the kin of the victim moved a petition in the court mentioning the involvement of Harjit Singh in the case.

