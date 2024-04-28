 Ludhiana resident molests brother’s widow, booked - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana resident molests brother’s widow, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 28, 2024 10:41 PM IST

Dugri man booked for molesting brother's widow, threatened her with dire consequences. Accused apologized on camera. Woman filed FIR citing political influence.

The Division Number 7 police booked a Dugri resident for allegedly molesting the widow of his younger brother. According to the woman, she resisted and slapped the accused who then left the place threatening her with dire consequences. Later, the accused apologised for his behaviour on camera.

The woman alleged that when she was alone at her home in EWS Colony on April 25, the accused turned up and molested her. (HT File Photo)
The woman alleged that when she was alone at her home in EWS Colony on April 25, the accused turned up and molested her.

The woman also alleged that the accused was politically influential and could harm her.

In her complaint, the 37-year-old woman said that after the death of her husband, the accused started keeping an eye on her and would send her lewd messages. She had deterred the accused several times, but to no avail.

The woman alleged that when she was alone at her home in EWS Colony on April 25, the accused turned up and molested her. In retaliation, she slapped the accused and later called on her brother. The accused started threatening the woman and her brother with dire consequences.

The woman added that she called on her relatives and neighbours and narrated the ordeal, following which the accused tendered an apology which she recorded with her smartphone. Later, she filed a complaint and submitted the confession as well.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a first-information report (FIR) under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana resident molests brother’s widow, booked
