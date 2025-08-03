Ludhiana: Residents object to work along Buddha Nullah, cite green norm violations

A local residents’ association has filed a complaint with the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and other authorities, alleging that ongoing construction along Buddha Nullah near Tajpur Road and the National Highway violates zoning regulations and National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. The association has demanded immediate halt to the work and said they would move NGT if action is not taken within five days. (HT File)

The group raised objections to the construction of a road, removal of sludge from the drain bed, uprooting of vegetation and narrowing of Buddha Nullah. They argued that sludge is being removed without first plugging illegal discharge points of toxic industrial and domestic waste into the water body.

Citing a 2018 Punjab government notification, the association stated that a minimum 30-metre green belt on both sides of major water bodies is mandatory. “Instead of preserving this buffer zone, authorities are laying a road, which is illegal,” the complaint reads.

They also referred to NGT monitoring committee directives, led by justice (Retd) Jasbir Singh and MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, which recommended plantation along both sides of Buddha Nullah.

The association has demanded an immediate halt to the work, removal of sludge, proper disposal at the Nimbua landfill and replantation. If action is not taken within five days, they plan to approach the NGT.

MP Seechewal clarified the track is for machine access, not a road, and that no environmental norms are being violated.