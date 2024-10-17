Ludhiana: Residents protest liquor shop near religious sites

Residents of Rajguru Nagar Extension and Threeke village took to the streets on Thursday, protesting the establishment of a liquor shop in their neighbourhood. The shop is being set up near three villages located within 50 metres of religious sites. (HT File)

Jatinder Pal Singh, a local resident, said that he was unaware of the shop’s establishment until an electrician confirmed it. “We are protesting as the liquor shop is being set up near three villages, within 50 metres of religious sites,” he said.

Another resident, Kanwaljit Singh, shared that they have filed complaints with Sarabha Nagar Police Station and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority.

Police and GLADA officials visited the site but those setting up the shop managed to flee.

The police have assured residents that an investigation will be conducted.