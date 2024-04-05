Ludhiana residents raise concerns over poor roads

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, city residents are voicing grievances about the damaged roads and dangerous potholes that pose significant threats to the commuters. Despite the municipal corporation (MC) acquiring two pothole bolster machines, the issue remains unaddressed, residents of several areas alleged. Many roads are still in a state of disrepair and pose risks to motorists and pedestrians, they said. Potholes are prevalent in areas such as Dugri Phase 2, Pakhowal Road, Dhandran Road, Focal Point, Chandigarh Road, Jamalpur, Moti Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar. (HT Photo)

The MC has invested ₹3.86 crore in two new pothole patching machines that use infra-red recycling technology to fix potholes. However, these machines are time-consuming and take about an hour to fill one pothole. The MC’s hot mix plant, crucial for road repairs, has recently resumed operations after being closed since November due to winters.

Although city officials have taken steps to address the issues by adding two pothole bolster machines, the delay in repairing road damage has sparked concerns among residents. They criticised the civic body over its “inefficiency” in managing critical infrastructure.

Potholes are prevalent in areas such as Dugri Phase 2, Pakhowal Road, Dhandran Road, Focal Point, Chandigarh Road, Jamalpur, Moti Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar.

City resident Jaspraj Singh said, “There are a dangerous potholes on Pakhowal Road near the Hero Bakery, which pose a serious threat to the motorists. A few days back, I met with an accident due to the potholes. I request the state government to take action. The people are urging for basic demand of good roads for the past several years, but nothing has been done so far.”

Poonam Kumari, another city resident, said, “The MC should conduct a survey of the road which get damaged within a year of re-carpeting. Many city roads which were recarpeted months ago have peeled off already. There should be a probe as crores are spent on carpeting of roads, and then again on the repairs.”

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar assured residents that the hot mix plant has resumed operations and the road carpeting work would commence soon.