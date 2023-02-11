Ludhiana restaurant manager among two held for serving hookah

The PAU police have arrested the manager and assistant manager of a restaurant on the South City Road for allegedly serving hookahs to customers.

The accused have been identified as Salamat Ali of Barsal village, manager at Le Antares restaurant and bar and assistant manager Ranjit Singh. They were arrested on Friday.

ASI Mahinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that they received information that the accused are serving hookahs among customers, including the youth.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. They have also recovered three hookahs along with three flavours from the restaurant.

A case under section 188 of the IPC and sections 6, 7, 20 and 24 of Cigarette and Tobacco Act has been lodged against the accused.

Kumar said that the commissioner of police has imposed a ban on serving hookahs.

On February 9, the Daresi police arrested a pan shop owner for serving hookah among customers and recovered one hookah, 40 flavours and two packs of coal from his possession.