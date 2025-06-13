Ludhiana: Restore Old Pension Scheme, demand government employees

The Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee and Central Provident Fund (CPF) Employees Union on Thursday took to the streets of Ludhiana demanding the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The flag march and a car rally organised by government employees had participation from several unions across Punjab The members of Adarsh Schools Union protesting in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Prabhjeet Singh Rasulpur, state press secretary of the committee, along with Jagjit Singh Maan from the Government Teachers’ Union, revealed that although the Punjab government issued a notification two years ago promising to bring back the old pension scheme, there has been no implementation so far. This long delay has triggered frustration and anger among employees, especially those appointed after 2004.

Rasulpur expressed disappointment with the state government, stating that government employees had pinned their hopes on the Aam Aadmi Party after it promised OPS restoration before coming to power. “Forget fulfilling that promise, the government hasn’t even acknowledged other legitimate demands of employees. Even after more than three and a half years, we are still on the roads,” he said. “Instead of opening a dialogue, they are using the police force to silence us. Teachers and employees are being humiliated on the streets, turbans knocked off, scarves torn, this is nothing short of a human rights violation,” he added.

Adding to the chaos, the rally blocked Phullanwal Chowk to Ferozepur Road for nearly 2 to 3 hours. Commuters were left stranded in long queues, and daily travel across the city turned into a nightmare. However, the protestors vowed to intensify their struggle until the government honours its promise and restores the old pension scheme in full.

Unemployed teachers protest long-pending recruitment

Unemployed teachers under the banner of ETT 5994 Unemployed Teachers Union Punjab took out a rally against the Punjab government and accused the state of turning a blind eye to their long-pending recruitment.

The protesters revealed that the government had announced 5,994 vacancies under the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) cadre nearly three years ago, but to date, only a partial list of 2,670 candidates has been released. The rest of the posts remain unfilled, leaving thousands in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Union leaders Surinder Pal from Gurdaspur, Mandeep from Fazilka, Ashok Kumar from Jalalabad, Surinder from Abohar, Ajit from Mansa, and Vishal Kumar from Abohar jointly said that they have repeatedly sought answers from the education minister, but every meeting ends in disappointment. “The department fails to provide any clear or satisfactory answer. This neglect has pushed us to the brink mentally and emotionally,” they added.

“If the remaining lists are not released soon, we will be forced to take harsher steps. And if any harm comes to life or property during the struggle, the responsibility will lie with the Punjab government,” warned the union.

Adarsh School staff protest, demand meeting with CM Mann

Hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff from Adarsh Schools across Punjab hold a protest rally, slamming the state government for neglecting their long-pending demands.

The members of the Adarsh School Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees Union expressed deep frustration over Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s refusal to meet the union even once during his tenure. “When Mann was an MP, he praised Adarsh Schools and called teachers the form of God on stage. Now it’s been over three years since his government came to power, and he hasn’t spared even a moment to listen to us,” said state president Jasvir Singh Galoti.

The leaders pointed out that the teachers of these schools continue to suffer without basic support. They alleged that the education department is treating them with step-motherly behaviour and their repeated efforts to meet ministers have gone unanswered. “Despite meeting every minister possible, not a single message of relief has come,” added union member Sukhdeep Kaur.

The protesters, blocking roads at Gol Chowk, raised loud slogans against the government and urged the public to hold the ruling party accountable for its false promises. “It’s time the people show this government that just as they can vote someone in, they can vote them out too,” the protesters said.

SDM Poonampreet assured the union that an official request for a meeting with the chief minister would be sent by Friday. The union vowed to continue its struggle until their voices are heard.