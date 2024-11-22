Ludhiana: Retd officers urge CM to enforce PPCB directives to curb pollution in Buddha Nullah

Members of the Kirti Kisan Forum, a group of retired bureaucrats, police officers and army officers, have urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to enforce Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) directives to shut down common effluent treatment plant (CETP) outlets at Tajpur Road to curb pollution in Buddha Nullah. Members of the Kirti Kisan Forum criticised the delay of over a month in implementing PPCB orders, despite recommendations for timely action from the Central Pollution Control Board. (HT File)

In their letter, the retired officials expressed concern over the rising pollution levels in Buddha Nullah, stating that immediate action is necessary to prevent further contamination. They criticised the delay of over a month in implementing PPCB orders, despite recommendations for timely action from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“This delay undermines the government’s promise of good governance and strict adherence to environmental laws,” they wrote. “The government must decide whether it stands with the two crore residents of Punjab and Rajasthan, who are being exposed to toxic water, or with the polluters who have been contaminating Buddha Nullah and the Sutlej River for over 40 years.”

The forum demanded a thorough investigation into the reasons for the delay and whether officials were negligent. They warned that such delays allow millions of liters of untreated chemical waste to flow daily into water canals, jeopardising the health of people who depend on this water for drinking and farming.

The retired officers also raised concerns about whether the delay was intentional to provide polluters an opportunity to seek legal relief or evade accountability. “The PPCB directives must be enforced immediately to mitigate the severe pollution in Buddha Nullah,” they urged.

Meanwhile, activists from Kale Pani Da Morcha have begun an awareness campaign in areas near Tajpur Road dyeing units. They met with local residents, urging them to support their December 3 initiative to shut down CETP outlets polluting the nullah.

The activists highlighted the risks to human lives, stating that residents are consuming water from the Sutlej, which is heavily contaminated by Buddha Nullah’s toxic discharge. “This polluted water poses a severe threat to public health, and we need everyone’s support to ensure that PPCB’s orders are implemented and pollution is controlled,” said one activist.