Ludhiana: Rice millers threaten protest over ‘bias’ in FCI space allocation

The Jagraon Rice Millers Association on Friday accused Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) local officials of bias in space allocation in the region. FCI district manager Mitha Lal said space allocation is related to the regional office. (HT photo for representation)

The association alleged that sellers in Jagraon have been ‘deliberately sidelined’, which is violation of FCI norms.

The association submitted a formal complaint via email to top FCI officials, Punjab chief minister’s office, and the vigilance department.

Association president Ankur Gupta said that despite repeated assurances from FCI and the state government to officials during the paddy procurement season for ensuring equitable space to all millers, the promises were not honoured.

He said that as of March 20, data from the FCI portal shows that only 23.48% space has been allocated to Jagraon millers, compared to 35%–55% allocation in other parts of the district.

Gupta termed it as “blatant discrimination” and alleged that the district manager’s (DC) actions were putting the seller industry at risk. He alleged that those with close ties to the DM were being favoured with larger allocations.

Officials from the regional office could not be contacted for comments till the time of filing of this report.

The association e-mailed the complaint to FCI chairperson in New Delhi, general manager and executive director (Delhi), Punjab CM, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC), state food secretary, director of food and civil supplies, district food controller and senior vigilance officials.

Gupta said the association had raised the issue multiple times with the DM, only to be ignored.

“Due to this biased behaviour, Jagraon’s millers are facing financial losses and operational setbacks,” he added.

Members of the association said they will organise a protest on Monday if no action is taken over the matter.