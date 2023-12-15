Ludhiana: Road caves-in near Kochar Market

A portion of the road caved in near the Kochar Market intersection on Friday, raising concerns among residents about the safety of the busy intersection. A portion of the road caved-in near the Kochar Market intersection in Ludhiana. (HT)

The matter was brought to the attention of the municipal corporation (MC) authorities when a city resident, Arvind Sharma, reported the damaged portion of the road.

“I noticed the road caved in at one of the busiest intersections in the city, and it seemed that no MC official had noticed it. I immediately alerted the authorities, and an official from the department reached the spot. I urge the authorities to thoroughly inspect the cave-in, as neglecting it could lead to more significant problems in the future if not repaired properly,” said Arvind Sharma.

Another city resident pointed out that multiple road cave-ins have occurred at this intersection in the past, but the authorities have not taken substantial action to address the recurring issue.

In response to the incident, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jaideep Singh stated, “I have sent the concerned officer to the location. We have temporarily filled the caved-in area with sand, and after a day, we will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this incident.”