Ludhiana: Road project ‘sans design approval’ narrows drain

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), while constructing a road, has narrowed the width of the Buddha Nullah at some places without taking no-objection certificate from the department of water resources, officials said on Saturday. Besides, the construction of bridges too have resulted in a reduced width of the drain that can result in trouble during the monsoon season, they said. A bridge construction work underway on Buddha Nullah in New Kundanpuri. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Now, the drainage-cum-mining and geology wing of the department has shot off a letter to the civic body over the ongoing construction of four bridges and road on the Buddha Nullah, and asked the officials concerned to get their drawings approved the department. The areas where the reduction in drain’s width has been noticed include New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri and Madhopuri among others.

Officials pointed out that the MC has been constructing structures (for bridges) at multiple points — Burji 65,550, 66,350, 75,900 and 81,800 — without vetting or clearance from the department. Additionally, a concrete road is being laid on government-owned floodplain land between Burji 64,250 and 67,000.

Rajat Grover, executive engineer of the department, said, “I have issued a letter to the MC as they didn’t take permission or no-objection certificate from the department for making changes in the width of the drain. I have already started a survey to ascertain how much portion of the Buddha Nullah has been decreased. This may increase problems during monsoon season.”

Officials have highlighted that in several locations, the cross-section of the Buddha Nullah has already been narrowed by the corporation which goes against standard drainage norms. This narrowing could hamper the smooth discharge of rainwater, especially during heavy rainfall.

“Such actions pose a significant threat to urban areas. With the monsoon beginning on July 1, there is a serious risk of water accumulation and urban flooding if the river’s natural course is not restored,” the letter states.

The Buddha Nullah originates near Koom Kalan and merges into the Sutlej near Walipur Kalan. While the urban stretch of the river has been handed over to the MC, the drainage department maintains that any construction on or around the river must follow strict design approvals based on technical specifications and flood-handling capacity.

According to the department, no new bridges or roads should be constructed unless the general arrangement drawings are approved.

MC superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja confirmed that the letter has been received. “We will look into the matter. Another motive behind the road construction is removal of encroachments,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was not available for comments.