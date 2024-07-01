 Ludhiana: Roadways’ contractual employees protest, demand regularisation - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Roadways’ contractual employees protest, demand regularisation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 01, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Punjab Roadways contractual employees demand regularisation in gate rally led by PUNBUS State Transport Workers’ Union, alleging unfulfilled promises by government.

Punjab Roadways contractual employees took out a gate rally at the bus stand here to press their demand of regularisation.

Roadways’ contractual employees take out a gate rally at depot in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Roadways’ contractual employees take out a gate rally at depot in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Punjab Roadways PUNBUS State Transport Workers’ Union led the protest rallies and alleged that government did not keep its promise of regularising the contractual workers.

“The (present) government had made big promises when it came to power, such as regularisation of contractual employees, removing the contractual system, making fixed recruitments, but it did not fulfil a single promise made to the employees,” the union said in a release.

Union president, Ludhiana depot, Parminder Singh said, “Our rally here is part of a statewide action where in all gate rallies were held at all the 18 roadways’ depots.”

“We have held meetings time and again with the transport minister and roadways management, but all they do is ask for time,” he added.

One of the main issues that the union is focusing on is direct salaries from the state treasury. As of now only the regular employees, who make up a minority of the total workforce, get direct salaries. Contractual employees are paid by PUNBUS, a subsidiary of the roadways, or the outsourcing companies who hire them.

Singh claimed that a head for direct salaries was made some time ago, but it was still not used to disburse their salaries.

“They made that head for direct salaries but now they say that the process takes time every time we meet them (referring to the management),” added Singh.

Director Punjab Roadways, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said the employees’ main demand was to regularise them. “That is a long process. There are many formalities and processes that have to be taken into account for that. If we go about it without the due process, it will only create more problems,” he said.

“The salaries can only be credited directly from the treasury when they are first regularised as employees of the government,” Khaira added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Roadways’ contractual employees protest, demand regularisation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On