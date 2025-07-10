Ludhiana: Roadways staff strike work for regular jobs, passengers hassled

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Ludhiana bus stand after contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC ceased bus operations on Wednesday. The protesting workers staged a statewide strike under the banner of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union. Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC protesting at the Ludhiana bus stand on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The union has been demanding job regularisation for around 8,200 contractual and outsourced drivers and conductors. It is also seeking abolition of contractual hirings, rollback of the PRTC Kilometre scheme and induction of new buses in the fleet.

Parveen Kumar, general secretary of the union in Ludhiana, said, “We have been on strike today across Punjab to push for our long-pending demands. The day marks a nationwide agitation by the central trade unions, so we have commenced the strike in solidarity with them.”

Kumar added, “We had planned to stage a three day statewide strike till July 11 and gherao the CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. However, since we got a meeting call from transport minister Laljit Bhullar and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the strike has been called off. The further course of action will be decided after the meeting on July 28 with the government.

When contacted, Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said not all buses were off road. “A few buses were running today. We are making efforts to ensure bus services on major routes remain operational.”

With government buses off road, desperate commuters flocked to private buses and trains. Aradhana, a dental student travelling to Pathankot, said, “I’m heading home after four months and was not aware of the strike. I only found out about it after reaching the bus stand. Since government buses are not running, I am now going to the railway station to catch a train.”

Similarly, Nayandeep Singh, a commuter from Bathinda, said, “I came to drop my wife and son at her maternal home as her mother is unwell. With no government buses available, I’m now stuck here waiting for a private one.”

Adding to the chaos, the strike led to long queues at the bus stand, especially of female commuters, waiting for the limited government buses available. Suman, a traveller heading to Dasuya, said,” We don’t need to shell out money in government-run buses. I came to know that most of them are not plying today. As private buses are expensive, I am hoping to catch a few that are still running.”

Meanwhile, a senior official at the bus stand pointed out that most of the passengers were unaware of the strike. “They are waiting in the hope of catching a government bus. Since the limited number of buses that are running already left during morning hours, many commuters are now stranded,” the official added.