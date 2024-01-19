Ludhiana: Robbers target leather showroom, decamp with 1.5 lakh, goods

A group of miscreants targeted a leather showroom at Malhar Road and decamped with ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Friday. Gulshan Kumar, the manager of the store, filed a complaint with the Division number 5 police station, saying that the incident occurred during the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday and items, including boots, jackets, belts, and ladies’ purses and ₹ 1.5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused barged into the store of Brune & Bareskin from the roof of the stockroom which is made of iron sheets.

The manager further stated that CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the showroom have captured images of the culprits involved in the incident.

ASI Mohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the police have procured the CCTV footage and have initiated investigation into the matter. A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.