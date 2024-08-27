Ludhiana Rural police crack two murder cases; 2 held

The Rural police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in two murder cases, officials said. One of the accused in Ludhiana police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

They said the cases involved the murder of an elderly woman and the killing of a 60-year-old farmer.

In the first case, the Jagraon police arrested a farmer’s servant for allegedly bludgeoning him to death with a wooden log.

The accused was identified as Shambhu. The police recovered the log used in crime from his possession.

The victim, 60-year-old Charan Singh, had employed Shambu a few years ago to look after his cattle.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the incident occurred during the wee hours of August 25. Victim’s son Sukhwinder Singh said in his statement that when his father was sleeping in the verandah, the accused bludgeoned him to death with a log. He said the accused escaped after the incident.

Sukhwinder said his father succumbed before he could take the latter to a hospital.

The SSP said that after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. During the probe, it was learnt that Shambhu nursed a rivalry against the victim as he ‘scolded’ the accused during an argument.

He added that teams of CIA Jagraon, Raikot and Sadar Jagraon police traced the accused and arrested him. The police also recovered clothes drenched in the victim’s blood.

In the second case, the Sadar police arrested Vikas Lal Yadav, who was wanted for the murder of a 55-year-old woman. The police recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.

The SSP said the Sadar Raikot police had booked two accsued, Harjit Singh Sekhon of Phullanwal village and his servant Vikas Lal Yadav of Bihar, for assaulting Kamaljit Singh of Raikot’s Basrava village.

The 55-year-old woman lost her life in the incident that happened in July and a murder case was registered.

SSP Bains said that according to the victim’s son, Jaspreet Singh, his father went to the fields but did not return.

He alleged when he went to check, he found that the accused were assaulting his father.

Jaspreet said he saw Harjit holding his father from his arms while Vikas Lal Yadav was assaulting him with a sharp-edged weapon. He rushed his father to hospital with help from locals, where the doctors declared him dead.

According to Jaspreet, Harjit was forcing his father to sell his land to him.