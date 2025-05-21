Ludhiana: SAD chief accuses AAP of multi-crore land scam, protest on May 31

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of orchestrating a multi-hundred crore scam by allowing landowners to secure backdated Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions. He alleged the move was designed to exempt certain landowners from upcoming land acquisitions in villages surrounding Ludhiana. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with SAD West bypoll candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing a press conference, Badal claimed that the AAP government planned to acquire 24,311 acres of land despite failing to provide even basic infrastructure. He alleged that landowners were being asked to pay ₹1 crore per acre to avoid acquisition, calling it “daylight robbery” and accusing the government of monetising exemptions for political gain.

“This scam is not limited to Ludhiana. It’s also happening in Mohali, where acquisition notices have been issued even though the government hasn’t developed 6,000 acres acquired earlier,” he said.

Badal warned government officials against participating in what he described as illegal activities, cautioning, “Due action will be taken against officers who obey such unlawful orders.”

The SAD president announced a massive protest on May 31 outside the office of the chief administrator, GLADA, to oppose forced land acquisition and demand farmer consent.

He also took a swipe at chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging he had surrendered his powers to Delhi leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, effectively handing over Punjab’s governance to Arvind Kejriwal’s team.

The SAD chief also slammed the recent appointments of “outsiders” to key state boards, calling them part of a broader plan to *extort money from Punjab’s businessmen.

On the possibility of a future alliance with BJP, Badal said, “We are open to alliance with any party that works in the interest of Punjab.”