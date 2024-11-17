Ludhiana: SAD’s district chief resigns

Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ludhiana urban unit, announced his resignation on Sunday. “I am shocked over Sukhbir Singh Badal’s decision to step down as the party president,” he said. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda. (HT Photo)

Bhinda emphasised his “unwavering loyalty” to the former SAD chief and highlighted his contributions to Punjab’s development. “Sukhbir Singh Badal took full responsibility for the past mistakes, presenting himself at the Akal Takht with humility, demonstrating his deep respect for Sikh values,” said Bhinda.

He praised Badal’s vision, stating Punjab’s current infrastructure — its roads, surplus electricity, schools, colleges, hospitals and even the beautification of Sri Darbar Sahib’s corridors —owes much to his leadership and innovative ideas.

Bhinda criticised the ‘Sudhar Lehar’ within the party, accusing them of weakening SAD instead of strengthening it. He also expressed gratitude to his Ludhiana team, acknowledging their consistent support throughout his tenure.

Declaring his continued allegiance to Badal, he stated that he would keep working for the party. The resignation comes amid ongoing turbulence within the Akali Dal, which is striving to regain its foothold in Punjab politics.