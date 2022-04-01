Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime

Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) during the Congress’ tenure.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the former minister and chairperson had robbed the state exchequer of crores of rupees by giving undue favours to individuals who were close to them. “The trust also allegedly suffered huge losses due to amendment of rules which resulted in waiving of penal interest rather than auctioning off the property of defaulters,” he said.

Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects. Also, the trust’s funds were wasted by carpeting roads and laying inter-locking tiles on lands that were not even owned by it.

The SAD leader said the bunglings were also brought to the notice of the municipal commissioner, but to no avail.

Asserting that only a detailed probe could expose the misdeeds of the minister as well as the former chairmanperson, Grewal said the entire issue will be separately brought to the notice of the CM also.

“The residents of the city wish that the LIT and its functionaries be held responsible for all the misdeeds committed by them. Along with this, the trust should review all illegal actions committed during Congress’ tenure and ensure that it is run in a completely transparent manner,” Grewal said.