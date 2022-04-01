Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) during the Congress’ tenure.
Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the former minister and chairperson had robbed the state exchequer of crores of rupees by giving undue favours to individuals who were close to them. “The trust also allegedly suffered huge losses due to amendment of rules which resulted in waiving of penal interest rather than auctioning off the property of defaulters,” he said.
Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects. Also, the trust’s funds were wasted by carpeting roads and laying inter-locking tiles on lands that were not even owned by it.
The SAD leader said the bunglings were also brought to the notice of the municipal commissioner, but to no avail.
Asserting that only a detailed probe could expose the misdeeds of the minister as well as the former chairmanperson, Grewal said the entire issue will be separately brought to the notice of the CM also.
“The residents of the city wish that the LIT and its functionaries be held responsible for all the misdeeds committed by them. Along with this, the trust should review all illegal actions committed during Congress’ tenure and ensure that it is run in a completely transparent manner,” Grewal said.
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India's order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI's move.
CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana
The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project 'Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding' to Punjab Agricultural University. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU. Wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab.
