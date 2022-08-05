Ludhiana | SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal visits PAU students on protest
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the protesting students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and assured all possible help to them.
Badal, who visited the PAU campus in the evening, said that a delegation of SAD leaders will meet the Punjab governor and take up the issue. Badal demanded that all vacant posts in the agriculture and horticulture departments be filled with immediate effect.
“If need be, we will gherao the chief minister, but will not let you suffer,” he told the students.
Badal accused the AAP government of not filling more than 1,000 vacant posts in the agriculture and horticulture departments and said “Punjab needs young agriculture technocrats. Our cotton crop has been failing continuously for the last three years. Horticulturists are uprooting Kinnow orchards. We need fresh blood in the field to ensure farmers are provided adequate extension services. It is shameful that PAU students have been protesting here for nearly 10 days but the AAP government doesn’t care about to their plight.”
Badal said that the farmers from across the state, particularly from Malwa region, are suffering due to the callous attitude of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. “The citrus farms of over 10,000 have been completely ruined in Abohar and Fazilka. Pink bollworm attacks have caused immense harm to the cotton crop. Now the farmers are facing the problem of waterlogging, but the AAP government seems to be unaware of the plight of farmers,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Badal also highlighted how no recruitment had taken place in the university after the SAD-led government relinquished charge. He said the AAP government should have filled the vacant posts on a priority basis instead of forcing students to pull rickshaws and clean vehicles to focus attention on their misery. Agitating students told Badal that the chief minister had visited PAU recently but had refused to meet them or take their memorandum. They briefed the SAD president that 410 posts of agriculture development officer (ADO), 350 of agriculture sub inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary were currently lying vacant. The protesting students also raise the issue of recruitment of non-Punjabis on the post of professors and alleged preference being given to students from other states in PhD courses at the agricultural university.
Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district, Dharambir Singh. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police.
Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death
Two months after a 22-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death. In his complaint to the police, the woman's father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29. He continued to assault his daughter.
Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse
A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district's family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. While Rajbir's mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.
Missed live telecast, but he created history, can watch his match again & again: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s family
As Indians all over the world rejoiced at weightlifter Gurdeep Singh's stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games, which won him a bronze medal in the 109 kg weight category, his family in Majri village of Khanna missed the live telecast of the event due to a broadcast disruption. The family also received congratulatory messages from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys' U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10. Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys' Under-14 singles' semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated 6-1 in straight sets 7-6(2), Raghav Pawan.
