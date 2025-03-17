Menu Explore
Ludhiana: SAI, IMA organise ‘Sundays on cycle’ for the FIT India campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Dr Manoj Sobti, Patron IMA, Ludhiana, who was the chief guest for the event, said that the ‘Sundays on cycle’ movement has been initiated by the Union health ministry of India as part of Fit India campaign

The Indian medical association (IMA) in collaboration with the sports authority of India (SAI) led a cycling initiative on Sunday to champion the FIT India ‘#fightobesity’ campaign. Dr Manoj Sobti, Patron IMA, Ludhiana, who was the chief guest for the event, said that the ‘Sundays on cycle’ movement has been initiated by the Union health ministry of India as part of Fit India campaign. The event was attended by 50 Doctors of IMA Ludhiana and many officials and sports persons from SAI.

The event was attended by 50 doctors of IMA Ludhiana and many officials and sports persons from SAI. (HT Photo)
The event was attended by 50 doctors of IMA Ludhiana and many officials and sports persons from SAI. (HT Photo)

