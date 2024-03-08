Ludhiana: Salem Tabri man abducted, thrashed over monetary dispute

A Lohara village resident along with his aides allegedly kidnapped a 49-year-old man from a liquor vend near Palm Enclave following a monetary dispute, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Rajinder has a monetary dispute with Sandeep. (HT File Photo)

The accused thrashed him badly with a baseball bat and fled after dropping him from a moving car near the cremation ground in Lohara village, they said.

On the complaint of the victim, Rajinder Singh, 49, of Salem Tabri, the Sadar Police have booked Sandeep alias Seep of Lohara village and his 11 aides, who are yet to be identified.

The complainant stated that he along with his nephew Gursharan Singh had gone to a liquor vend near Palm Enclave at Southern Bypass. When they were about to leave, the accused came there in a car and two bikes, attacked and kidnapped him. The accused assaulted him with baseball bats and fled after dropping him near the cremation ground.

Sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Rajinder has a monetary dispute with Sandeep. A case under sections 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.